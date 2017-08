Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso takes questions from reporters at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington October 7, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan wants to communicate closely with the new U.S. administration under incoming President Donald Trump in order to maintain stability in currencies, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.

Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he won't fret about every single currency move, while adding that it was desirable for currencies not to fluctuate wildly.