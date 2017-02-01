Japan's Aso, Abe reject currency restrictions on trade pacts

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) and Finance Minister Taro Aso attend a parliament session at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, September 26, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday that Japan does not intend to include restrictions on currencies in future trade negotiations.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reiterated Aso's comments in response to questions from an opposition lawmaker in the lower house budget committee.

In the same committee, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Group of 20 countries agree that they conduct monetary policy for their domestic economies to achieve price stability.