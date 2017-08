U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks with Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso before U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrive for a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Finance Minister Taro Aso said Japan and the United States will kick off a bilateral economic dialogue as early as in April, focusing on issues such as economic policies, infrastructure, energy and trade.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump last week agreed to establish a bilateral economic dialogue, to be led by Aso, who also serves as deputy prime minister, and Vice President Mike Pence.