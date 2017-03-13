FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 5 months ago

Japan Finmin Aso likely to meet U.S. Treasury Secy Mnuchin on March 17 in Germany: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso takes questions from reporters at the Willard Intercontinental hotel during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington October 7, 2016.James Lawler Duggan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States are arranging a meeting between Finance Minister Taro Aso and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Friday on the sidelines of G20 financial leaders' meeting in Germany, a Japanese source said on Monday.

Aso will also likely hold a separate meeting with Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie during the March 17-18 gathering of the G20 financial chiefs, the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity as the plans have not been finalised.

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Richard Borsuk

