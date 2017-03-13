Japan Finmin Aso likely to meet U.S. Treasury Secy Mnuchin on March 17 in Germany: source

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States are arranging a meeting between Finance Minister Taro Aso and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Friday on the sidelines of G20 financial leaders' meeting in Germany, a Japanese source said on Monday.
Aso will also likely hold a separate meeting with Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie during the March 17-18 gathering of the G20 financial chiefs, the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity as the plans have not been finalised.
Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Richard Borsuk