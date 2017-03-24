Japan finance minister Aso: G20 shared need for free trade

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives for the family photo at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Baden-Baden, Germany, March 17, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Group of 20 major economies, including the United States, agreed on the importance of free trade at a finance leaders' gathering in Baden Baden, Germany, last week, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.

"It's true some countries persisted on the wording (of the communique) such as 'free' and 'fair' trade," Aso told parliament. "But no country favored protectionism, or called for abandoning free trade."

Aso also said an upcoming bilateral economic dialogue between the United States and Japan won't debate currency policy, which will be overseen separately by the finance ministers of each country.