4 months ago
Japan Finance Minister Aso, U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to meet Thursday: Ministry of Finance
#Business News
April 17, 2017 / 1:35 AM / 4 months ago

Japan Finance Minister Aso, U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to meet Thursday: Ministry of Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives for the family photo at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Baden-Baden, Germany, March 17, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will hold a bilateral meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 finance leaders' gathering in Washington D.C., Japan's Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

Aso will also meet with French Finance Minister Michel Sapin on Friday, the MOF said.

The meeting between and Aso and Mnuchin comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks that the dollar was "getting too strong" and would eventually hurt the U.S. economy.

Japan, whose export-reliant economy benefits from a weak yen, wants to keep any currency talks within the realms of the finance ministers, instead of at the U.S.-Japan economic dialogue on Tuesday.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

