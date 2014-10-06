FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Aso says yen at 108-109 vs dollar not particularly weak: minutes
October 6, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Aso says yen at 108-109 vs dollar not particularly weak: minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Finance Minister Taro Aso said the yen at 108 to 109 against the dollar was not particularly weak because the currency had merely returned to its level seen before the global financial crisis, minutes of an Oct. 1 government economic panel meeting showed.

The dollar has climbed to a six-year high above 110 yen JPY=EBS this month as investors targeted their trading strategies to sync with the diverging monetary policies between Japan and the United States.[FRX/]

The Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy is the Japanese government’s top macroeconomic policy panel.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

