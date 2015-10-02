FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan finance minister calls for transparency in China to internationalize yuan
October 2, 2015 / 2:17 AM / 2 years ago

Japan finance minister calls for transparency in China to internationalize yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso as he attends the opening ceremony of the Thilawa Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Thanlyin township outside Yangon September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Friday called for China to make its economic management more transparent in order to help the yuan become a global currency.

“It would be good for the yuan to become a global currency,” Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting, when asked about the prospect for inclusion of the yuan in the International Monetary Fund’s currency basket.

Asked about an expected debate at next week’s Group of 20 finance chiefs’ gathering in Peru, Aso said the global economy faced downside risks due to uncertainty about the outlook over China, Germany and Europe.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
