Japan Aso: Demand-boosting steps needed to hit BOJ price goal, not more easing

TOKYO (Reuters) - Finance Minister Taro Aso cast doubt on whether further monetary stimulus could help the Bank of Japan achieve its ambitious 2 percent inflation target, particularly as oil prices and demand stayed low.

Aso’s remarks came as speculation persists that the BOJ may embark on a fresh round of quantitative easing at its policy meeting on Oct. 30 in a bid to hit the price goal next year.

“I hope the 2 percent price stability target will be met as the BOJ has been carrying out quite bold monetary easing,” Aso told reporters on Friday after a cabinet meeting.

He added that it was up to the BOJ to decide policy.

There was no need for the central bank to change the price goal, Aso said, adding that he did not think it was wrong to pursue the target with open-end policy.

Given that oil prices have halved since last year it is difficult to boost prices, although cheaper oil is positive for resource-poor Japan, he said.

“There’s limit to what monetary policy can do to boost prices,” Aso added. “In the current situation, it is hard to hit the original aim with the BOJ’s monetary easing alone.”

More efforts were needed to boost demand by encouraging companies to spend their cash piles on raising wages and workers’ disposable income, which should in turn help boost prices, Aso said.

“It’s not that there’s no money out there, but there’s no demand therefore prices won’t rise. Governor (Haruhiko) Kuroda must be thinking a lot about that.”

The central bank, which has twice deployed monetary stimulus since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to power in late 2012 seeking to defeat deflation, has maintained that no additional easing is needed for now. Government sources have told Reuters Abe’s administration is also cautious, fearing the impact on of a too-soft yen on consumption.

