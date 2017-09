Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during the lower house session of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japanese firms’ fundamentals were not bad and that there was no need to fret over recent market moves.

Aso was asked about recent declines in oil and share prices at a post-cabinet meeting news conference.