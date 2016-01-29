Japan Finance Minister: won't let Amari's resignation affect economic management

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that it was regrettable former Economy Minister Akira Amari had resigned but that the government would strive not to let this affect economic management.

Aso also said he did not think statistics released Friday morning indicated that the economy was deteriorating. Household spending suffered its biggest annual fall in nearly a year in December and factory output slumped more than expected, government data showed.

The government must continue to work on both economic revival and fiscal reform, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.