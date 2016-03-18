FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Closely watching forex market moves: Japan Finance Minister Aso
March 18, 2016 / 12:11 AM / a year ago

Closely watching forex market moves: Japan Finance Minister Aso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he would closely watch foreign exchange market moves as the dollar fell to a 17-month low against the yen in response to a dovish statement from the Federal Reserve.

“I won’t comment on this kind of subject, but I will pay close attention to market moves,” Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting, when asked about a yen’s rise to the dollar and its effects on the Japanese economy.

The dollar had fallen to a low of 110.65 yen JPY=, its weakest since October 2014. The greenback was trading at around 111.32 yen on Friday morning.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

