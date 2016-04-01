Japan Aso: some firms cautious but confidence in outlook remains

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that sentiment at some companies has turned cautious recently but on the whole firms remain confident about the economy’s prospects.

Aso, speaking at a news conference after a cabinet meeting, said leading indicators show capital expenditure is rising, which is a positive sign that things are going well for corporate Japan.

Confidence at big Japanese manufacturers worsened in the three months to March and is seen falling further ahead, a closely watched Bank of Japan survey showed on Friday.