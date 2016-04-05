FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Aso: to front-load FY2016 public works spending to spur growth
April 5, 2016 / 12:11 AM / a year ago

Japan Aso: to front-load FY2016 public works spending to spur growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends a news conference at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the government would front-load budget spending including for public works for the current fiscal year from April.

Aso made the announcement following an instruction from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week to bring forward the budget spending as much as possible to stimulate the flagging economy.

The announcement confirmed a Reuters report on Monday that the government aimed to sign contracts for 80 percent of public works spending allocated under the annual budget during the first half of the year.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

