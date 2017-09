Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends a news conference at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that he would take “various steps” against excessive currency moves, while declining to comment on the possibility of intervention to stem a rise in the yen.

“Rapid currency moves, whether up or down, are unwelcome and stable currencies are most desirable,” Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

“We will take various measures against a rapid yen rise or fall.”