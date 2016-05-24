FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aso: Must be extremely reserved in discussing specific FX rates
May 24, 2016 / 1:56 AM / a year ago

Aso: Must be extremely reserved in discussing specific FX rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that he must be extremely careful in discussing specific forex rates.

“(Dollar/yen) is around 109 yen now, and if I said it would be good if it settled around that level, we’re in an era where that kind of comment would immediately become news. So I have to be extremely reserved about making that kind of comment,” he told parliament.

Earlier, the Nikkei business reported that Aso told parliament only that it would be good if dollar/yen settled around 109 yen.

Reporting by Sumio Ito; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

