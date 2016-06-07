FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finance minister Aso: no comment on Japan's response to FX market if yen spikes
June 7, 2016 / 2:16 AM / a year ago

Finance minister Aso: no comment on Japan's response to FX market if yen spikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2016.Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that he would not comment on Japan's response in the currency market if the yen were to rise further in the wake of bleak U.S. payroll data.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Aso declined to comment on U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew's remark over the weekend that described recent currency market moves as "orderly" in a sign of caution against currency intervention.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

