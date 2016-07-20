FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Japan, U.S. finance ministers to meet ahead of G20 in China: MOF
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 20, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Japan, U.S. finance ministers to meet ahead of G20 in China: MOF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso (C) speaks to the media after a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers to discuss Britain's exit from the European Union, at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 24, 2016.Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Finance ministers from Japan and the United States will hold bilateral talks on Saturday in Chengdu, China, ahead of a weekend meeting of financial leaders from the Group of 20 major economies, Japan's Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will meet on Saturday morning before the G20 finance chiefs kick off their weekend meeting, at which they are expected to discuss the impact of Britain's exit from the European Union.

During previous talks held earlier this year, Aso and Lew voiced different views on currency moves. While Aso warned that the yen was rising too rapidly, Lew maintained that foreign-exchange moves were orderly, a remark taken by markets as a caution against intervention.

On Sunday, Aso will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison shortly after the G20 meeting wraps up in the afternoon, the ministry added.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.