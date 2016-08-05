FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
August 5, 2016 / 1:11 AM / a year ago

Japan finance minister: To work with BOJ, use all policy tools to spur growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso and Governor of the Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda at a news conference held at the closing of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Chengdu in Southwestern China's Sichuan province, Sunday, July 24, 2016.Ng Han Guan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the government would work with the Bank of Japan to use all policy tools to support growth while paying heed to risks posed by the global economy.

Japan's economy continues to recover moderately despite some weakness, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting, noting downside risks such as a slowdown in China and other emerging markets and Britain's decision to exit the European Union.

Aso, who was reappointed to his post in a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, also said he would make a decision on the increase in issuance of 40-year government bonds based on careful dialogue with market participants.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
