Japan likely to raise economic assessment in February: Yomiuri
February 18, 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government is likely to raise its assessment of the economy for a second straight month in February on improving consumer spending and corporate production, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A weaker yen and higher share prices, partly driven by expectations for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s aggressive fiscal and monetary policy, were behind the recovery, the paper said.

Last month, Japan raised its view of the economy for the first time in eight months, saying there were signs of bottoming out in some areas.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann

