Japan Azumi: welcome BOJ's decision on monetary policy
March 13, 2012 / 7:45 AM / 6 years ago

Japan Azumi: welcome BOJ's decision on monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he welcomed the Bank of Japan’s decision earlier to hold off on additional monetary policy easing and to expand a scheme intended to boost loans to industries with growth potential.

The BOJ surprised markets last month by easing monetary policy and setting a 1 percent inflation goal, signaling a more aggressive monetary policy stance to beat deflation, partly in response to political pressure on the central bank to act.

Reporting by Stanley White

