Japan Finance Minister Azumi warns against renewed yen rise

Japan's Finance Minister Jun Azumi scratches his head during a news conference after the 15th ASEAN plus 3 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting in Manila May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi warned against speculators driving up the yen too high on Thursday, raising expectations that authorities may intervene if the pace of currency appreciation picks up beyond the current levels.

The yen’s rise and the fall in Tokyo share prices do not reflect Japanese economic fundamentals at all, Azumi told reporters.

“It’s a little speculative,” Azumi said when asked about the yen’s movements. “I will keep close watch to see if speculators’ moves fluctuate excessively.”

The yen rose to a 3-1/2 month high against the dollar and to its highest in 4-1/2 months against the euro on Thursday as investors sought safer assets because of the increasingly deepening Europe crisis. <FRX/>

The yen’s strength is pulling exporter shares and the benchmark Nikkei index lower. .T

Azumi’s comments came as the dollar/yen edges close to its 200-day moving average around 78.60 yen, which could point to an acceleration in the yen’s rise once it hits this level, said Yuji Saito, director of foreign exchange at Credit Agricole Bank in Tokyo.

“The fact that the minister singled out speculators shows authorities are becoming increasingly cautious about the yen’s rise,” Saito said.

“Market players are not expecting intervention at the current level, but if the dollar falls below 77 yen with a rapid speed, authorities could intervene in the market to stem the yen’s strength.”

Japanese policy-makers worry that a renewed spike in the yen could hurt exporters, a key driver of the economy, and derail the still fragile recovery from last year’s earthquake and tsunami that devastated large areas of the northeast coast.

Japan spent a record 8 trillion yen ($101.33 billion) in unilateral intervention in the currency market last October 31, when the dollar hit a record low of 75.31 yen, and another 1 trillion yen in early November on undeclared forays into the market.

Authorities have stayed out of the market since then.

($1 = 78.9500 Japanese yen)