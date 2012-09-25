FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Azumi: there will be no vacuum in FX policy
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 25, 2012 / 2:11 AM / in 5 years

Japan Azumi: there will be no vacuum in FX policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday it is a mistake to assume there will be a vacuum in currency policy because he will be taking up a new position next month in the ruling Democratic Party.

Azumi, speaking to reporters, also said he stands ready to take firm measures on currencies as long as he is finance minister.

There may be some speculative currency moves in the short term, but monetary easing by the Bank of Japan is likely to have a strong impact in the mid- to long-term, he said.

Azumi will become acting secretary general of the ruling Democratic Party as Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda makes personnel changes to prepare for an election.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.