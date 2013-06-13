FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ official: inflation caused solely by weak yen could hurt economy
June 13, 2013 / 3:21 AM / in 4 years

BOJ official: inflation caused solely by weak yen could hurt economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pedestrian walks past the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - A senior Bank of Japan official said on Thursday that price hikes caused solely by a weak yen could hurt economic recovery, stressing the need for inflation to accompany balanced growth.

“If price hikes are caused solely by a weak yen, that would be cost-push (inflation) and thus could negatively affect a steady economic recovery,” BOJ Executive Director Masayoshi Amamiya said at a parliamentary committee session.

Amamiya also said he saw the economy showing signs of a positive shift towards a narrower a supply-demand gap following the bank’s aggressive monetary easing.

The BOJ is proceeding with monetary easing while examining upside and downside risks to the economy, he said.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
