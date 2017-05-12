FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BOJ has sufficient tools to withdraw stimulus: senior official
#Business News
May 12, 2017 / 6:56 AM / 3 months ago

BOJ has sufficient tools to withdraw stimulus: senior official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man riding a bicycle rides past the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan April 27, 2017.Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has methods and tools available to engineer a smooth exit from its massive monetary stimulus, a senior central bank official said on Friday.

Masayoshi Amamiya, the BOJ's executive director overseeing monetary policy, told parliament that it was too early to debate specific ways to withdraw monetary stimulus.

But he added that the BOJ had various ways to whittle down its massive balance sheet and smoothly raise interest rates.

"We have sufficient methods and tools. With them, it's possible to normalize monetary conditions while maintaining market stability," Amamiya said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

