China won't trigger global financial crisis: BOJ Kiuchi
#Business News
September 3, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

China won't trigger global financial crisis: BOJ Kiuchi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AOMORI, Japan (Reuters) - China’s economic slowdown could hurt the world economy but won’t trigger a global financial crisis since its market is fairly detached from other financial markets, Bank of Japan board member Takahide Kiuchi said on Thursday.

“I‘m not worried about the possibility of a China-driven global financial crisis,” Kiuchi told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Aomori, northern Japan.

“Monetary conditions are pretty accommodative globally ... With China’s property market showing signs of a pick-up and authorities showing readiness to take policy measures, I expect the economy to stabilize over the course of time,” he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

