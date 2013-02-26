Japan DPJ lawmaker: Government said it will present BOJ candidates on Thursday

A Japanese national flag is hoisted at Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will present its candidates for the next Bank of Japan governor and two deputy governors to parliament on Thursday, a senior lawmaker from the nation’s main opposition Democratic Party said on Tuesday, citing the top government spokesman.

The Democrats’ policy chief Mitsuru Sakurai said the party had no intention of delaying the process of selecting a new BOJ governor and deputy governors.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga did not mention the names of the government’s nominees for the top BOJ posts, Sakurai said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to nominate Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda as the next governor, to replace incumbent Masaaki Shirakawa, sources have said. The government is also lining up Kikuo Iwata, an academic, and BOJ Executive Director Hiroshi Nakaso, who now oversees the central bank’s international operations, as deputy governors, the sources said.