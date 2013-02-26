FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan DPJ lawmaker: Government said it will present BOJ candidates on Thursday
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 26, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Japan DPJ lawmaker: Government said it will present BOJ candidates on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Japanese national flag is hoisted at Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will present its candidates for the next Bank of Japan governor and two deputy governors to parliament on Thursday, a senior lawmaker from the nation’s main opposition Democratic Party said on Tuesday, citing the top government spokesman.

The Democrats’ policy chief Mitsuru Sakurai said the party had no intention of delaying the process of selecting a new BOJ governor and deputy governors.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga did not mention the names of the government’s nominees for the top BOJ posts, Sakurai said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to nominate Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda as the next governor, to replace incumbent Masaaki Shirakawa, sources have said. The government is also lining up Kikuo Iwata, an academic, and BOJ Executive Director Hiroshi Nakaso, who now oversees the central bank’s international operations, as deputy governors, the sources said.

Reporting by Shinji Kitamura; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.