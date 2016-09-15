Factbox: What the BOJ could do at its Sept. policy review

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will conduct a comprehensive assessment of its current policy framework at a rate review on Sept. 20-21 that aims to add impetus to its goal of achieving its 2 percent inflation target.

Below are some possible options that could be debated:

<MOST LIKELY>

SHIFT POLICY FOCUS TO RATES FROM BASE MONEY

The BOJ sets base money, or the amount of money it prints each year, as its key policy target, and is unlikely to remove it completely. But with three years of heavy money printing having failed to accelerate inflation, it may shift the prime policy target to interest rates and make the 0.1 percent negative rate the centerpiece of future monetary easing.

Academics say the BOJ can probably cut rates another two or three times to around minus 0.5 percent. With its huge bond buying draining liquidity and seen reaching limits, deepening negative rates is the BOJ's few remaining tools to stem unwelcome yen rises and slash short-term borrowing costs.

TAKE STEPS TO STEEPEN BOND YIELD CURVE

The BOJ says any change to its policy framework won't lead to a withdrawal of stimulus. It will thus maintain a pledge to increase its bond holdings at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($782 billion).

But it also wants to steepen what it sees as an excessively flat bond yield curve that could impair financial intermediation. One way is to buy fewer super-long government bonds and concentrate its purchases to short- and medium-term bonds, though this risks aggravating a shortage of supply in short-term securities.

Another idea is to change the 80-trillion-yen target to a range or modify the average duration of bonds it pledges to buy.

USE CLEARER FORWARD GUIDANCE

The BOJ will maintain its 2 percent inflation target but ditch a two-year timeframe for hitting it set three years ago.

It now commits to keeping policy ultra-loose until 2 percent inflation is achieved in a stable manner. The BOJ may modify this language to strengthen its commitment to keep monetary policy easy for a very long time, possibly by setting clearer, more rigid conditions for withdrawing stimulus.

DEEPEN NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES

The BOJ feels Japan's economy does not warrant immediate monetary stimulus. But it may deepen negative rates next week if it feels that doing so is needed to reinforce its message to markets that its easy-policy bias remains intact. A sudden spike in the yen may also prompt the BOJ into cutting rates.

<LESS UNLIKELY>

SET AN EXPLICIT TARGET, CAP ON BOND YIELDS

If the BOJ sees its current bond buying as unsustainable, it may abandon the base money target and shift to an explicit interest rate policy. It may do this by setting a cap on yields.

This would allow the BOJ to make its bond buying more flexible. But it would destroy market functions and put bond prices fully under the BOJ's control. It would also force the BOJ to buy unlimited amount of bonds if yields spike, and could stoke fears it is underwriting public debt.

EXPAND GOVT BOND BUYING

With negative rates deeply unpopular among the public, the BOJ may go down the route of expanding bond buying if it sees the need to ease policy. But this is highly unlikely as the BOJ itself is aware of the limits of how much more it can buy bonds, having already gobbled up a third of Japan's bond market.

<HIGHLY UNLIKELY>

BUY FOREIGN BONDS

Under Japanese law, the finance ministry has jurisdiction over currency policy so the BOJ cannot buy foreign bonds in any way that influences exchange-rate moves. Using this option to weaken the yen would also be tantamount to currency intervention, which would violate a Group of 20 agreement to avoid competitive currency devaluation.

RESORT TO HELICOPTER MONEY

The BOJ is already resorting to quasi-helicopter money by gobbling up most of new bonds issued by the government each month. But it buys bonds from the market and is prohibited by law to directly underwrite debt from the government. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly said he has no plan to resort to helicopter money in the strict sense, which is to directly bank-roll public debt.

($1 = 102.3400 yen)