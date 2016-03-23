FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Funo: Won't hesitate to ease again if recovery threatened
March 23, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BOJ's Funo: Won't hesitate to ease again if recovery threatened

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KOBE, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yukitoshi Funo said on Wednesday the central bank will not hesitate to ease policy again if risks threaten to derail the country’s economic recovery.

He also said that while currency moves are among key transmission channels of monetary policy, the BOJ does not target short-term exchange-rate moves in making policy decisions.

“It’s not true that (a country) can freely control exchange rate moves” with economic policy, Funo told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Kobe, western Japan.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

