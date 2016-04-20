FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Kuroda: G20 communique won't constrain monetary policy
April 20, 2016 / 12:46 AM / a year ago

BOJ Kuroda: G20 communique won't constrain monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 15, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he told Group of 20 finance leaders gathering in Washington last week that the central bank won’t hesitate to ease monetary policy further if needed to hit its 2 percent inflation target.

“The G20 shares the view that its agreement warning against competitive currency devaluation won’t constrain monetary policy, including negative interest rates,” Kuroda told parliament.

Kuroda said he believes he gained the understanding of G20 counterparts on the BOJ’s monetary policy management.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

