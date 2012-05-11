FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ to seek safe foreign assets amid market volatility
#Business News
May 11, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

BOJ to seek safe foreign assets amid market volatility

Leika Kihara

3 Min Read

A worker walks past the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said it will focus more on holding foreign assets in safe and highly-liquid assets amid recent volatility in global markets, to ensure it has enough firepower to help domestic banks in case they face trouble raising cash overseas.

In a revision made on Friday to rules on managing its 4.35 trillion yen ($54 billion) in foreign assets, the central bank will limit its holdings of foreign bonds to ones denominated in dollars, euros and British pounds, and primarily to those issued by the U.S. and major European nations.

The central bank will continue investing the remaining funds in deposits with other central banks.

The impetus for the rule change are recent sharp swings in global financial markets that heightened credit risks for assets once considered safe, the BOJ said in a statement.

“International financial and capital markets have shown increased volatility in the wake of the global financial crisis,” the central bank said.

“The BOJ decided it was appropriate to place increased emphasis on safety and liquidity when managing its foreign currency assets,” it said.

The BOJ said the change will help minimize potential losses on its foreign assets. Holding highly-liquid assets easily convertible to cash will also allow the central bank to quickly offer emergency funds in case domestic banks face trouble raising foreign currencies in the market, the statement said.

Hideaki Ono, director-general of the BOJ’s international division, told reporters that the new rules will not lead to a big change in the currency composition of its foreign-asset holdings.

He also said the central bank has no plans for now to increase its foreign-asset holdings.

Some lawmakers have been calling on the BOJ to make better use of its foreign-asset holdings, such as using them more flexibly when domestic banks face trouble raising dollars in times of heightening market strains.

The BOJ does not release the currency composition of its foreign-asset holdings, which are only in deposits with other central banks or invested in foreign bonds.

($1 = 79.9500 Japanese yen)

Editing by Chris Gallagher and Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
