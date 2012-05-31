FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Governor Shirakawa says watching yen moves carefully
May 31, 2012 / 7:17 AM / in 5 years

BOJ Governor Shirakawa says watching yen moves carefully

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa attends a news conference at its headquarters in Tokyo May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday the central bank does not directly target asset prices in guiding monetary policy but is watching currency moves carefully.

“In terms of asset prices, currency and share price moves have the biggest effect on corporate sentiment,” Shirakawa told a parliamentary session.

“Sharp rises in the yen would have a negative impact on the economy by hurting corporate profits and sentiment, so we need to watch moves carefully,” he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
