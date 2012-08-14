FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ should not rule out any policy options: July minutes
August 14, 2012 / 12:51 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ should not rule out any policy options: July minutes

Leika Kihara

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - A few Bank of Japan board members said the central bank should not rule out any options in advance and stand ready to act if substantial risks emerge as a result of Europe’s debt woes, minutes of the July meeting showed, signalling the bank’s concern over the region’s simmering debt crisis.

Many BOJ policymakers also worried about slowing overseas growth, warning that a recovery may have been delayed somewhat as the fallout from Europe’s debt crisis spread, the minutes showed on Tuesday.

“Members shared the view that uncertainty over the global economy remains high,” according to the minutes of the July 11-12 meeting.

One member also said the central bank must be vigilant to the risk of yen rises and stock price falls hurting Japan’s economy, the minutes said.

At the July meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady for the third straight meeting and maintained its view that Japan’s economy is headed for a moderate recovery as domestic demand offset some of the pain from the overseas slowdown.

But the minutes suggested that central bank policymakers were becoming less convinced that overseas growth will soon pick up and support Japan’s recovery.

A few members said strength in U.S. and Chinese economies will help global growth emerge from a slowdown, the minutes showed, a sign the central bank is counting on a pickup in these economies when projecting Japan’s recovery.

In a sign the BOJ remained under pressure to ease monetary policy further, a government representative present at the meeting called on the central bank to act “vigorously and decisively” to achieve its 1 percent inflation goal.

