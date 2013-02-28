FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan government nominates Kuroda, Iwata, Nakaso to BOJ board: lawmaker
#Business News
February 28, 2013 / 2:27 AM / 5 years ago

Japan government nominates Kuroda, Iwata, Nakaso to BOJ board: lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security officer stands guard at an entrance of Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government has nominated Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda to be the next governor of the Bank of Japan, a lawmaker said on Thursday.

Kuroda, 68, would replace current BOJ governor Masaaki Shirakawa, who will step down on March 19.

The government also nominated academic Kikuo Iwata and BOJ official Hiroshi Nakaso to serve as the central bank’s two deputy governors, said Genichiro Sata, a lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

In coming days, the three candidates will give testimony in parliament. Lawmakers in both the lower and upper houses will then vote on the nominations.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

This story was refiled to correct the spelling of lawmaker's name to Sata in paragraph 3

