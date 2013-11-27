BOJ's Shirai warns path to meeting inflation target uncertain

TOKUSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said prospects for achieving the bank’s inflation target were uncertain, warning that soft exports may discourage firms from boosting wages and capital expenditure enough to sustain an economic recovery.

But Shirai -- among the growing number of pessimists in the nine-member board -- dismissed calls to water down the 2 percent inflation target such as by replacing it with a range for desirable price growth, saying that doing so now would erode confidence in the BOJ’s monetary policy.

“Setting a range ... may be one option but only when consumer inflation stably exceeds 1 percent and long-term inflation expectations can be projected to move around 2 percent,” the former IMF economist said in a speech to business leaders in Tokushima, western Japan, on Wednesday.

“Unless such conditions are met, adopting a range ... could give the impression the BOJ’s determination to achieve 2 percent inflation has waned,” she said.

Shirai was among the three board members who surprised markets last month by dissenting to the rosy projections made in the BOJ’s semi-annual report, exposing a rift in the bank over prospects for meeting its pledge to accelerate inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.

The two other dissenters proposed, unsuccessfully, to water down the BOJ’s commitment, with one saying the target should be considered in a range centering on 2 percent inflation.

Shirai stuck to the BOJ’s view the Japanese economy is recovering moderately. But she said risks to the outlook were tilted to the downside given the delay in pickup in exports and global growth -- a point she made in dissenting last month.

She was also gloomy on the outlook for domestic demand, warning that any pickup in capital expenditure may be moderate and personal consumption -- so far a key driver of economic growth -- may have peaked.

There was uncertainty on whether wages will rise enough to make up for rising costs of living for households, she said.

“If wages don’t rise that much, the momentum for consumer activity may change even when excluding the effect of (next year‘s) sales tax hike,” she said.

The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since delivering an intense burst of stimulus in April, under which it pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.

The views expressed by pessimists like Shirai are in contrast to the optimism voiced by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who has repeatedly said Japan is making steady progress towards achieving the BOJ’s price target.

Many economists doubt the BOJ can reach its inflation goal so soon.