BOJ has no plan to monetize debt via monetary policy: Kuroda
November 29, 2013 / 1:16 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ has no plan to monetize debt via monetary policy: Kuroda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gestures during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank has “absolutely no plan” to monetize public debt via monetary policy, stressing that its aggressive stimulus is aimed solely at achieving its 2 percent inflation target.

“I strongly hope the government steadily proceeds with steps to restore Japan’s fiscal health,” Kuroda told parliament, adding that bond markets may experience volatility if confidence in the country’s finances was eroded.

Kuroda also said he expects Japan’s consumer inflation to approach 2 percent in coming years as the economy continues to expand above its potential growth rate.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
