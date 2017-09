Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the economy will likely continue a moderate recovery and help accelerate the pace of rise in consumer prices for the time being.

“Japan’s economy is making steady progress towards achieving the BOJ’s 2 percent price target,” Kuroda said in a speech to a quarterly meeting of the central bank’s regional branch managers.