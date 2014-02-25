FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Deputy Governor Nakaso says overseas risks receding
February 25, 2014

BOJ Deputy Governor Nakaso says overseas risks receding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Tuesday risks from overseas economies are receding as a whole, which would allow Japan’s economy to continue recovering moderately.

“If risks force us to change our projections toward meeting our 2 percent inflation target, we’ll make necessary policy adjustments,” Nakaso told parliament, repeating the central bank’s usual line on monetary policy.

Nakaso said euro zone economies have bottomed out and emerging economies will gradually see growth pick up as they benefit from robust demand in advanced nations.

The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since offering an intense burst of stimulus in April last year, under which it pledged to accelerate consumer inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years via aggressive asset purchases.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Dominic Lau

