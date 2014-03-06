FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Iwata: To adjust policy if risks threaten price goal
March 6, 2014

BOJ's Iwata: To adjust policy if risks threaten price goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan's (BOJ) Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata reiterated on Thursday that the central bank will adjust policy appropriately if risks to its economic outlook threaten the 2 percent inflation target.

Iwata, speaking before the upper house budget committee, said Japan’s economic recovery will continue moderately despite a sales tax hike to 8 percent from the current 5 percent in April.

“The economy is on steady track towards achieving the 2 percent price goal,” Iwata said.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Dominic Lau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
