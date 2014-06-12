BOJ may offer brighter view on global growth, policy on hold

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is likely to keep monetary policy steady on Friday and may offer a slightly more upbeat view on overseas growth, signaling confidence the economy is on course to meet its inflation target next year without additional stimulus.

With policy settings seen unchanged, markets are focusing on what Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has to say about measures taken by the European Central Bank last week to ease pressure on the strong euro and fend off the risk of a Japan-style deflation.

The BOJ is increasingly convinced the world’s third-largest economy will continue its modest recovery, with companies ramping up capital spending and consumer confidence holding up despite the pain from a recent sales tax hike.

Sluggish exports remain a soft spot for the economy, however, although BOJ officials see overseas headwinds receding as China’s exports rebound and as the U.S. economy recovers from the damage brought about by severe winter weather.

The BOJ may thus slightly revise up its view on overseas economies from last month, when it said that while global growth is starting to recover, “lackluster performances” were seen in some areas, said sources familiar with its thinking.

Such optimism may prompt market players to further scale back expectations of another monetary easing this year.

“Capital spending is emerging as a driver of Japan’s economic growth, so I don’t think the BOJ is too worried about external risks,” said Junko Nishioka, chief Japan economist at RBS Securities.

“The BOJ is unlikely to ease again this year. If capital expenditure continues to recover, there’s no reason for the central bank to rush in expanding stimulus.”

At the two-day rate review that ends on Friday, the BOJ is widely expected to maintain its monetary policy framework, under which it has pledged to increase base money by 60-70 trillion yen ($588-$686 billion) per year via aggressive asset purchases.

The ECB last week became the first major central bank to impose negative interest rates, or charge financial institutions for parking funds at the central bank, a move markets see as partly aimed at keeping euro gains in check.

Some in the BOJ, who have been surprised by the unusually blunt language ECB officials have been using to rein in euro rises, were relieved to see that the ECB’s policy action did not lead to a sharp yen rebound against the euro.

Both the ECB and the BOJ argue that their monetary policies do not directly aim at influencing currencies. But they do prefer their currencies to weaken because that will push up prices and give their exports a competitive advantage overseas.

Kuroda may repeat a comment he made last month that he sees no clear reason for the yen to strengthen, particularly against the dollar, with the BOJ maintaining its huge stimulus even as the U.S. Federal Reserve tapers its asset purchases.

Japan logged its fastest growth in two years in the first quarter thanks to surprisingly strong capital spending, in a fresh sign that the economy is in better shape to weather the hit from the sales tax hike in April.

With consumer inflation having exceeded 1 percent, Kuroda is likely to reiterate that Japan is making steady progress toward meeting the BOJ’s 2 percent target during the fiscal year beginning in April 2015.

Kuroda’s optimism has led market players to scale back bets of further monetary easing this year, though many economists remain skeptical that prices will continue to pick up.

Under an intense burst of stimulus launched in April last year, the BOJ pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to end deflation and accelerate consumer inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.