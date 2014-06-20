FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ's Kuroda says price moves improving sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank’s massive monetary stimulus is exerting its intended effects with the economy recovering moderately and price developments “improving sharply.”

He also said he did not see any changes in Japan’s consumer price trend after the increase in the sales tax in April.

“The BOJ will examine upside and downside risks to the economy and prices, and won’t hesitate adjusting policy if needed to achieve its 2 percent inflation target,” he said in a speech to an annual meeting of trust associations.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
