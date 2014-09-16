FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ will act 'without hesitation' if price goal threatened: Kuroda
September 16, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ will act 'without hesitation' if price goal threatened: Kuroda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda (C) speaks to the media after meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Abe's official residence in Tokyo September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

OSAKA Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday reiterated his resolve to adjust monetary policy “without hesitation” should risks threaten achievement of the bank’s price target.

“Japan’s economy has been on a path suggesting that the price stability target of 2 percent will be achieved as expected,” Kuroda said in a speech to business executives in Osaka, western Japan.

“We are only halfway there, however, and the Bank will continue with quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE), aiming to achieve the price stability target of 2 percent, as long as it is necessary for maintaining that target in a stable manner,” he said.

The BOJ has stood pat on monetary policy since deploying an intense burst of stimulus in April last year, when it pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in roughly two years.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

