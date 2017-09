Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gestures during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the BOJ has many policy options available, and it is possible to achieve the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target.

Kuroda, speaking in parliament, also said a loss of trust in public finances that could affect government bond yields.