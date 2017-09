Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank’s government bond purchases are aimed at hitting its 2 percent inflation target, not at bankrolling public debt.

“We have no intention of causing hyper-inflation and I‘m absolutely sure Japan won’t experience hyper-inflation,” Kuroda told parliament.