March 24, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BOJ Kuroda: Tapering asset buying an option in ending quantitative easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday tapering asset purchases is one option in ending the bank’s massive stimulus program.

But he stressed anew that it was too early to debate the timing, method and means to end quantitative easing (QE).

On criticism that the BOJ’s massive purchases were drying up liquidity in Japan’s government bond market, Kuroda said low volatility helps spur economic activity.

“But whether volatility will stay low is another problem, so we are always closely monitoring market liquidity,” he told parliament.

Reporting by Leika Kihara

