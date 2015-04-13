BOJ's Kuroda: Japan's economy recovering moderately

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday voiced confidence over the country’s economic recovery and stressed the central bank will maintain its massive stimulus program for as long as needed to hit its 2 percent inflation target.

“Japan’s economy is expected to continue recovering moderately as a trend,” Kuroda said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank’s regional branch managers.

The BOJ has stood pat since expanding its massive stimulus in October last year to prevent slumping oil prices, and a subsequent slowdown in inflation, from delaying a sustained end to deflation.

