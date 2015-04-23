FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Kuroda says trend inflation rising steadily
#Business News
April 23, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

BOJ's Kuroda says trend inflation rising steadily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the country’s trend inflation is rising steadily as the economy continues to recover moderately.

“Japan is steadily wiping out a deflationary mindset,” Kuroda told parliament, maintaining his optimistic view on the outlook ahead of the central bank’s rate review next week.

The BOJ is expected to hold off on expanding monetary stimulus at the April 30 meeting even though the central bank is likely to trim its inflation forecast for this fiscal year, sources have told Reuters.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

