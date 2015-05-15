FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Kuroda: Time frame for hitting price goal boosting QQE effect
May 15, 2015 / 4:21 AM / 2 years ago

BOJ Kuroda: Time frame for hitting price goal boosting QQE effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stressed he has no intention of changing the bank’s pledge of achieving 2 percent inflation at the earliest date possible within a time frame of roughly two years.

Inflation expectations of households and companies have changed markedly because the BOJ set a deadline for hitting its price target and committed to doing whatever is necessary to achieve it, Kuroda said.

“The underlying trend in inflation has improved steadily,” he said in a speech at a seminar on Friday.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

