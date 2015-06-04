FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
June 4, 2015 / 8:14 AM / 2 years ago

BOJ's Harada: yen in 'pretty good place' after recent declines - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Newly-appointed Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Yutaka Harada points at a reporter during news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Recent declines in the yen mean the currency is in a “pretty good place,” the Bank of Japan’s new board member Yutaka Harada said, according to Bloomberg, suggesting some discomfort with seeing the yen weaken beyond this week’s 12-1/2-year low.

Overall, the benefits of a weak yen outweigh the demerits because this increases corporate earnings, exports and helps create jobs, Harada told Bloomberg in an interview.

“When you look at the improvements in competitiveness across many different industries, you could say we’ve reached a pretty good place,” Harada said about the weakening yen, according to Bloomberg.

The dollar traded around 124.26 yen JPY=, not far from the 12-1/2-year peak of 125.07 scaled on Tuesday.

The yen has fallen around 37 percent versus the dollar since late 2012 when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took office with a pledge to end the burden a strong currency was placing on Japan’s exporters.

One reason for the yen’s weakness is a bold quantitative easing program launched by the BOJ, to boost inflation by buying large amounts of government debt.

The BOJ has repeatedly said its monetary policy is not aimed at weakening the yen, but some economists worry that if the yen weakens too much it could become a source of trade friction or damage consumer sentiment by pushing up import prices.

Harada reiterated the BOJ’s view that consumer prices are likely to meet its 2 percent inflation target around the first half of fiscal 2016, and additional easing is not needed as long as the mechanism for higher prices remains intact, according to Bloomberg.

Harada joined the BOJ policy board in March for a five-year term.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
