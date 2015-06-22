BOJ has ample means to hit two percent price goal: Kuroda

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gestures during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank has ample means to achieve its goal of accelerating inflation to 2 percent and keeping it there in a stable manner.

Speaking in parliament, Kuroda said raising the 0.1 percent interest the BOJ pays on excess reserves parked with the central bank could be one option if the BOJ were to exit its massive stimulus program.

But he stressed that it was premature to debate a specific exit strategy now because how best to end the stimulus program depends on economic and financial developments at the time.